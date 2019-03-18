Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Polaris Industries worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 58.0% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 189,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $86.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr purchased 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $99,663.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,358.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

