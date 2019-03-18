PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $276,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,537,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,291.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Shares of PNC opened at $130.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

