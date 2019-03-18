PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $604,000 Stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 92.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $551.39 million, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,385,848 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.25 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.99 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-604000-stake-in-antares-pharma-inc-atrs.html.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.