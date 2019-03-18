PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $557,000 Holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 17.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,603,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 378,046 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,178,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,684,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 634,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 591,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 434,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NBLX opened at $37.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $136.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Christensen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,482. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

