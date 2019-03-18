PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 803 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Crown by 43.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Crown by 84.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Crown by 727.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crown by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $6,902,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,155,464 shares in the company, valued at $61,828,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $532,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCK stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Crown had a return on equity of 57.46% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 803 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-buys-803-shares-of-crown-holdings-inc-cck.html.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.