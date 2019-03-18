PLx Pharma (PLXP) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PLx Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PLx Pharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

PLXP opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 5.33.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. PLx Pharma had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 186.01%. Equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 397,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $397,495.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 397,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 98.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 80,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 98.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 80,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other analgesics. The company's lead product candidates are Aspertec 81 mg and 325 mg, which are novel formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

