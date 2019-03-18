PlayCoin (PLY) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One PlayCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002173 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, Cobinhood and LBank. PlayCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.27 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00386752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.01668228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00230010 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004891 BTC.

About PlayCoin

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlayCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@playcoin . PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY . PlayCoin’s official website is playcoin.game

Buying and Selling PlayCoin

PlayCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bit-Z, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.