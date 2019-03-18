PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised PJT Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $171,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 453,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,451,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $181,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PJT Partners by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PJT Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. PJT Partners has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $924.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

