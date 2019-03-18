Pitcairn Co. Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $93.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

