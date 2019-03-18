Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 70,793 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $179.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

