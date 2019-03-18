Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,652,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $232,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $223,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDM. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

