Philip Morris International (PM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.86.

NYSE PM opened at $90.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,645 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,383,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,897,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

