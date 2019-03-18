PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.88

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 68638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.
