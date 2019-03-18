PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 68638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.88” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/phasebio-pharmaceuticals-phas-hits-new-12-month-high-at-8-88.html.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.