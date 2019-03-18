Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,365,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,787 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Pfizer worth $236,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,045,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Sterling Global Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,558. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $6,513,033.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,826 shares of company stock worth $13,346,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

