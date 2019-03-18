Petrus Resources (PRQ) PT Lowered to C$0.85 at CIBC

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Petrus Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.61. The company has a market cap of $21.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It primarily holds an average 55% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area, which comprises 46,202 net acres of land located in west central Alberta.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.