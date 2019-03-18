Penn Virginia (PVAC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVAC. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Penn Virginia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($1.06). Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 48.83% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, purchased 30,000 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Penn Virginia by 244.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

