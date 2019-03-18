Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Serco Group (SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Shore Capital raised shares of Serco Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.61) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.73 ($1.58).

SRP opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.74) on Monday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.30 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20.

In related news, insider Roy A. Gardner bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £64,500 ($84,280.67).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

