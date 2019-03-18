Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,061,000 after buying an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,212,000 after buying an additional 83,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGC opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

PGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

