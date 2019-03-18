PDC Energy (PDCE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Williams Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $17,582,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,071,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,644,000 after buying an additional 1,897,607 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

