PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. PBF Logistics reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 46.69%. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

PBFX opened at $21.01 on Monday. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $952.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.99%.

In other PBF Logistics news, Director David Roush sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $140,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.