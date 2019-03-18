Paypal (PYPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “PayPal’s adverse foreign exchange translations, competition from Square and interest rate risks are concerns. Further, sale of the credit portfolio to Synchrony is expected to continue impacting negatively. Also, a challenging macroeconomic environment in China and the UK remain concerns. However, rising transaction revenues, growth in active customer accounts and benefits from acquisitions remain growth drivers. Further, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts, partnerships and its increasing adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the company’s user base. Further, strong momentum of PayPal in international markets, especially in India and Japan remained a major positive. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday. Nomura upped their price objective on Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,187. Paypal has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $183,768.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

