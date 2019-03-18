Partner Investment Management L.P. Purchases 9,374 Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 56,856 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,602 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 21,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,526,440. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.49.

Audentes Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.58. 914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,693. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

