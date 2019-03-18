Partner Fund Management L.P. Sells 347,673 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Partner Fund Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 347,673 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Tableau Software worth $37,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,720,000 after buying an additional 299,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,720,000 after buying an additional 299,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,940,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,321,000 after buying an additional 444,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,412,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,489,000 after buying an additional 934,635 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tableau Software stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.26. Tableau Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.97.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Tableau Software to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other Tableau Software news, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $11,412,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $250,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,290 shares in the company, valued at $29,132,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,046 shares of company stock worth $91,574,008 over the last three months. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

