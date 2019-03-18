Partner Fund Management L.P. Sells 154,409 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Partner Fund Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,409 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $49,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intuit by 17,362.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,319,968,000 after purchasing an additional 704,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,455,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,388,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,871,000 after purchasing an additional 297,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,911,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $3,053,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,259 shares of company stock valued at $23,447,484. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $259.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,254. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $259.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit to $234.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

