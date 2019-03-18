Partner Fund Management L.P. Invests $18.05 Million in New York Times Co (NYT)

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 809,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after buying an additional 137,746 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New York Times news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $2,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,432.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $360,485.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,071.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,313,056. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.64. 7,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,826. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.26. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

