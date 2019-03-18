Partner Fund Management L.P. Has $86.43 Million Stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

Partner Fund Management L.P. decreased its position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,131 shares during the quarter. Esperion Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.3% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned about 7.01% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $86,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $50.30. 99,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,098. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.73 per share, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.89 per share, with a total value of $2,494,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,522,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,760,673.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

