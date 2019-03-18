Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 941 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 280,269 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $5,530,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $47.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

