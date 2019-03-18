Paramount Group (PGRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of PGRE opened at $14.52 on Friday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $190.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

