Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

PANL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $154.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/pangaea-logistics-solutions-panl-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.