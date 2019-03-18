Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Oshkosh worth $55,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 290,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

In other news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 6,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $513,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,973.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $1,264,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,300,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,979. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $75.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $82.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

