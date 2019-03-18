O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Holdings Cut by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,433 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $157,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,387,000 after buying an additional 75,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,891,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $992,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $408.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $370.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $394.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.35, for a total value of $1,356,890.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,446,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $1,853,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,852.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,949,149. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

