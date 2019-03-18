Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $561.10 million, a P/E ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

