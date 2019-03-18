Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $128,000 in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Stock

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $36,494.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,846.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.78. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCVL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

