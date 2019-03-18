Oracle (ORCL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 17th. Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.69 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.77.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Oracle has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $193,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,683.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,411. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Oracle by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

