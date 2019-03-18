Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 21,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $180,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,802 shares of company stock worth $1,771,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

