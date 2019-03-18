Ophir Energy (OPHR) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Ophir Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 62.83 ($0.82).

Shares of OPHR opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Thursday. Ophir Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 31.65 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 68.30 ($0.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $393.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

About Ophir Energy

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

