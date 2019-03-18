Ophir Energy (OPHR) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Ophir Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 62.83 ($0.82).

Shares of OPHR opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Thursday. Ophir Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 31.65 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 68.30 ($0.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $393.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

