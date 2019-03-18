OP Coin (OPC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, OP Coin has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One OP Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. OP Coin has a market cap of $100,673.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006003 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013506 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00150803 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002695 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About OP Coin

OP Coin (OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

