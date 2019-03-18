ONE Gas (OGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.50

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.50 and last traded at $88.93, with a volume of 1451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $464.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after buying an additional 51,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,453,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 378,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

