OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS) Receives $2.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 83,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

