Olympus Labs (MOT) Price Up 38.6% Over Last Week

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Olympus Labs has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. Olympus Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $5,418.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $692.07 or 0.17170649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00049587 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000367 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Olympus Labs

MOT is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io . Olympus Labs’ official message board is medium.com/olympuslabsbc . The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, FCoin, DDEX, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

