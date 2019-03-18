Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142,705 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 125,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,782 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 259,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 114,590 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 579,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 258,303 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,037,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $111,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.90. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/old-republic-international-co-ori-shares-sold-by-green-square-capital-llc.html.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.