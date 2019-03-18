Old National Bancorp (ONB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

