Old National Bancorp (ONB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 1,947,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,481. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.