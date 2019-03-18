Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $13.84 Million Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,888,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 8,983,300 shares during the quarter. Ensco comprises about 1.2% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 0.89% of Ensco worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ensco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 883,012 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 34,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,265 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,738 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 313,723 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ensco alerts:

NYSE:ESV opened at $4.37 on Monday. Ensco Plc has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Ensco had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ensco’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ensco Plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESV. ValuEngine cut Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DNB Markets raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Ensco and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/odey-asset-management-group-ltd-has-13-84-million-stake-in-ensco-plc-esv.html.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.