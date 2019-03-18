Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Grows Position in Seadrill Ltd (SDRL)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 244.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057,010 shares during the quarter. Seadrill comprises 3.7% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $42,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seadrill in the third quarter worth $115,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seadrill in the third quarter worth $206,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Seadrill in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Seadrill in the third quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seadrill Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

