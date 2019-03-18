Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMC opened at $113.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.77%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In related news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Nomura raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

