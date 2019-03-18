Oceaneering International (OII) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.35% of Oceaneering International worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 366,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of OII stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.00. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.12 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OII shares. TheStreet cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.94 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

In other news, VP David K. Lawrence bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan R. Curtis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oceaneering International (OII) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/oceaneering-international-oii-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.