Obyte 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,452.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Obyte has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $37.57 or 0.00935459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $25.51 million and approximately $21,452.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00386595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.01671880 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707.73 or 0.17622664 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

