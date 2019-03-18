Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $233,000 Position in Dana Inc (DAN)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAN opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

