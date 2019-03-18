Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $77.97 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/obermeyer-wood-investment-counsel-lllp-raises-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.